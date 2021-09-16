Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Up to $48.81

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.81, but opened at $49.94. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $202,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
