Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Up to $48.81

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.81, but opened at $49.94. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $202,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.