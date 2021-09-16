Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GGDVY traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $3.8697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $3.79.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

