Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0175

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Gulden has a market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $56,758.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $185.30 or 0.00390280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,340,864 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.