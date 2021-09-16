Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 56.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WestRock by 467.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 472,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 389,314 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth $566,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in WestRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 394,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

NYSE:WRK opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

