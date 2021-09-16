Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 17,000 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

