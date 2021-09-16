Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

