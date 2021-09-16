Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,903 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,185,000 after buying an additional 530,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

