Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $679.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.40. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.06 and a 12-month high of $715.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.