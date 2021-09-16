Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.62 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in NovoCure by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,080.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure stock opened at $126.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average is $170.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,536.09 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.