Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 344.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $198.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.