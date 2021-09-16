Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 64,121 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 118.6% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE:ED opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

