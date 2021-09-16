Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,020 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $5,655,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.70. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $207.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

