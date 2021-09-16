Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 59,321 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,321 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Farfetch by 91.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 41.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Farfetch by 19,336.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,080 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $21,771,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 242.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.27. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

