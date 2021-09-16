Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $169.20

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.20 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 197.60 ($2.58). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 969,823 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GKP shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £414.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

