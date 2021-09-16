GXChain Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $51.19 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001567 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000968 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,575,090 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

