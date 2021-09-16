GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GXO. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

