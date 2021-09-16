GYEN Hits One Day Volume of $68,293.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. GYEN has a market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $68,293.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00121347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00175558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.53 or 0.07392673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.70 or 0.99701137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.58 or 0.00858793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

