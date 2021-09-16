H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $797.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report sales of $797.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $796.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $797.46 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $691.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,475,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

