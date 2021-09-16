H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

HNNMY stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.39.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

