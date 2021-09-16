Haivision Systems Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haivision Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Haivision Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Haivision Systems to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HAI stock opened at C$8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$225.40 million and a PE ratio of -22.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$17.50.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

