Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.62 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

