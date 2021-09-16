Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.13

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 61932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4896 per share. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

About Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

