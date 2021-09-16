Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.19% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $96,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

