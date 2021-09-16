Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €131.20 ($154.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €172.20 ($202.59).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €160.55 ($188.88) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €149.48.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

