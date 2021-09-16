Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €185.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €172.20 ($202.59).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €160.55 ($188.88) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €150.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €149.48. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

