Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.29

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.29 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 37,513 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a current ratio of 26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.29. The company has a market cap of £78.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.27.

In related news, insider Graham Sheward bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,437.94).

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

