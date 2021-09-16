HAPI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. HAPI has a market cap of $17.26 million and $2.40 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $43.12 or 0.00090186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 400,338 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

