HARD Protocol (HARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.28 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $76.76 million and $17.28 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00121472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.23 or 0.07408127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,584.87 or 0.99743110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00853693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.