Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $517.54

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 517.54 ($6.76) and traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.29). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 554 ($7.24), with a volume of 27,817 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 517.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 416.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a market capitalization of £179.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

