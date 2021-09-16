Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman Sells 170,003 Shares

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Harshman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 541,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.31 million, a PE ratio of -902.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

