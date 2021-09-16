Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $136.17 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,174,594,364 coins and its circulating supply is 10,555,829,364 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

