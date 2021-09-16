Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Harsco worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 22.0% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 28.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Harsco in the second quarter worth about $6,838,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSC. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

