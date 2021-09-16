Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Cap of $90.16 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.18 or 0.00012873 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $90.16 million and $1.52 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,588,081 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

