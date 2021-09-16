HC Wainwright Cuts Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $8.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

TBPH stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $497.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

