HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 29th.

ETTX opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

