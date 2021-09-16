Head-To-Head Analysis: HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) vs. MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MedAvail and HealthWarehouse.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 167.58%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MedAvail and HealthWarehouse.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.67 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.86 HealthWarehouse.com $17.18 million 0.43 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% HealthWarehouse.com 3.09% -16.40% 14.86%

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats MedAvail on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

