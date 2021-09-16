Head-To-Head Comparison: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) vs. Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $590.62 million 9.00 $44.52 million $1.95 76.78 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Risk & Volatility

Novanta has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novanta and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 2 0 0 2.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Novanta currently has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.20%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.11%. Given Novanta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.07% 16.21% 8.91% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novanta beats Microvast on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

