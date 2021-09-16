Head to Head Comparison: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) versus Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Rafael alerts:

This table compares Rafael and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% Colliers International Group -11.93% -70.87% -12.22%

Rafael has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Colliers International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 131.29 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 2.01 $49.07 million $1.22 107.49

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rafael and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Colliers International Group has a consensus target price of $130.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Rafael.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Rafael on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.