Head-To-Head Contrast: Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) & Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -8.16% -7.78% Fury Gold Mines N/A -14.64% -13.45%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loncor Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 242.86%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loncor Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.24 million N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -7.00

Volatility & Risk

Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

