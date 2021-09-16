Head-To-Head Contrast: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) vs. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Professional alerts:

This table compares Professional and Dime Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million 3.36 $8.31 million $0.62 29.65 Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.35 $42.04 million $2.52 12.54

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 20.91% 11.37% 1.10% Dime Community Bancshares 16.58% 13.31% 1.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Professional has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Professional and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33

Professional presently has a consensus price target of $21.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.93%. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.91%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Professional.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Professional on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.