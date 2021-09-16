Head-To-Head Review: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca 12.77% 40.02% 8.82% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 536.83% 27.59% 19.70%

This table compares AstraZeneca and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $26.62 billion 6.57 $3.20 billion $2.01 28.08 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $24.00 million 27.33 -$58.57 million ($0.52) -8.73

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AstraZeneca and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 1 2 12 0 2.73 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33

AstraZeneca currently has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.12%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.32%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

