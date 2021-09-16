Head to Head Review: Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) & Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56% Vuzix -171.69% -24.51% -23.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Osprey Technology Acquisition and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vuzix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Osprey Technology Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Vuzix has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.74%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Vuzix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Vuzix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Vuzix $11.58 million 64.96 -$17.95 million N/A N/A

Osprey Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. The firm also holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. It has offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. The company was founded by Paul J. Travers in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, NY.

