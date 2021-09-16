Head-To-Head Review: Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Quhuo alerts:

This table compares Quhuo and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -3.15% -19.85% -10.00% LiveWorld 7.31% 52.14% 12.75%

Quhuo has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and LiveWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million 0.36 $530,000.00 $0.01 269.00 LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.57 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quhuo and LiveWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LiveWorld beats Quhuo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.