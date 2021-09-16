Head to Head Survey: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) versus Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Technology and Luokung Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $709.38 million 12.00 $319.80 million $4.81 26.38 Luokung Technology $18.26 million 22.01 -$39.87 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aspen Technology and Luokung Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 2 3 0 2.33 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Technology presently has a consensus target price of $151.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 45.08% 48.61% 24.40% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Luokung Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments. The Subscription and Software segment offers licensing of process optimization, asset performance management software solutions and associated support services. The Services and Other segment includes professional services, and training. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

