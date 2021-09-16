Head to Head Survey: Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) vs. Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Stericycle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stericycle and Li-Cycle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle $2.68 billion 2.35 -$57.30 million $2.25 30.46 Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Li-Cycle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stericycle.

Profitability

This table compares Stericycle and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle 0.86% 9.99% 4.36% Li-Cycle N/A -267.10% -21.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stericycle and Li-Cycle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle 0 3 1 0 2.25 Li-Cycle 0 1 3 0 2.75

Stericycle currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.99%. Given Li-Cycle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Stericycle.

Summary

Stericycle beats Li-Cycle on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS). The RWCS provides collection and processing of regulated and specialized waste, including medical (including reusable sharps disposal management services), pharmaceutical and hazardous waste, for disposal and compliance programs. The SID provides collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction and recycling of shredded paper. The CRS includes communication services such as appointment reminders, secure messaging, event registration and other communications for hospitals and IDN’s. The company was founded by James W. Sharp in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

