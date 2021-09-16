Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 109.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.07% of Health Catalyst worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $93,000.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,451 shares of company stock worth $8,202,064. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.