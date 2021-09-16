Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,072,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 165,675 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95,915.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $30.91. 21,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,245. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

