HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

