HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) vs. Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Critical Comparison

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get HealthEquity alerts:

This table compares HealthEquity and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90% Blade Air Mobility N/A -20.66% -5.45%

33.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HealthEquity and Blade Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 3 7 1 2.82 Blade Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $87.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.28%. Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HealthEquity and Blade Air Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.01 $8.83 million $1.22 50.48 Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Blade Air Mobility on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.