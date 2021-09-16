HeartBout (HB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $230,963.49

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $230,963.49 and $242.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00802568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046016 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

